Introducing Sylvan Rock – the first private residential estate designed by @astonmartinlagonda developed by our team at S3 Architecture + Development. We are excited to bring to market this innovative residential estate in the New York Hudson Valley and listed for sale exclusively by @corcorancountryliving. The multi-structure compound focuses core tenets of nature, wellness, multi-purpose spaces and sustainability. @sylvanrock @astonmartinlagonda @astonmartinamericas @corcorancountryliving #AstonMartin #Rhinebeck #HudsonValley #HudsonValleyNY #Corcoran #syvanrockxastonmartin #newyorkrealestate #modernarchitecture #modernhomes

A post shared by S3 ARCHITECTURE (@s3arc) on Sep 28, 2020 at 6:46am PDT