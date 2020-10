The main reception of the Oculus desert hotel complex, called The Hub, is following a similar radial design as the cabins but on a bigger scale, this is not just for conveying a coherent design language but also to achieve an economy of scale in the manufacture of all assemblies. The Hub is divided into four independent buildings, each hosting a different function: reception and guest toilets, reception lounge, restaurant and kitchen and staff functions.

All pods are interconnected via transition sleeves and held together by an elevated outdoor deck. . . . . . #aidiastudio #rubalkhalidesert #abudhabi #uae #sustainabledesign #architecture #architecturaldesign #architecturelovers #desertglamping #architecture_hunter #instaarchitecture #instaarch #architecturedaily #the_best_new_architects #thebna #competitionwinner #architecturemagazine #architecturemodel #parametricarchitecture #parametricdesign #biomimeticdesign #hospitalitydesign #middleeastdesign #interiorvisualisation #archilovers #architecturedose #architecturefactor #arch_impressive #architects_needs

A post shared by AIDIA STUDIO ARCHITECTS (@aidiastudio) on Aug 13, 2020 at 6:21am PDT