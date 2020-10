The OMA / Chris van Duijn-designed exhibition and convention center MEETT in Toulouse has been completed. MEETT is conceived as an active strip divided into three parallel bands: a 700-meter long exhibition hall, a reception and circulation zone featuring a car park silo, and a convention center with a multi-purpose event hall. Images by @_marcocappelletti #chrisvanduijn

A post shared by OMA (@oma.eu) on Sep 28, 2020 at 9:58am PDT